KALISPELL – A Kalispell man who was previously convicted of immoral and indecent acts against a child, now faces a new rape charge against a 10-year-old.

Chad Holm, 45, pleaded not guilty to raping a minor during an appearance in Flathead County District Court.

Prosecutors say, in court documents, that Holm sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions since 2016.

Holm faces up to 100 years in prison if he’s convicted on the new charge.

Story continues below



MTN’s Nicole Miller