

GREAT FALLS- Joseph Knowles was sentenced in Great Falls on Tuesday to 60 years in the Montana State Prison for the 2016 death of Megan Meriwether.

Authorities say, Knowles, who was 16 years old at the time, planned to rob Meriwether, after setting up a marijuana buy.

Court documents say Meriwether brought a knife to the meeting and got into a struggle with 18-year old Brianna Coombs, who had arrived with Knowles.

Prosecutors say Knowles ended up with the knife and fatally stabbed Meriwether during the altercation.

The prosecution recommended 60 years in the plea agreement because Knowles is a juvenile. The defense asked for 30 years to be suspended and said that Knowles was remorseful about what happened.

Meriwether’s mother made a statement and asked for a harsh sentence.

Judge John Larson, of Missoula, said: “When you use a knife on someone it is incredibly personal. Leaving them on the ground bleeding and crying is totally inhuman. I don’t care what your age is; you have to live with that.”

Knowles said he was sorry for what happened that night.