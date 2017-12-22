GREAT FALLS- David Dean Komeotis has been charged with sexually assaulting two children in Great Falls.

Court documents allege that Komeotis sexually assaulted a 9-year old boy about two years ago.

During the investigation, officers spoke with a young girl who also said that she had been sexually assaulted by Komeotis.

The girl told police the abuse had occurred numerous times when she was between the ages of 6 and 11.

Komeotis pleaded not guilty on Thursday to seven charges.

His trial has been scheduled for January 8th.