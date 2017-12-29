Courtesy: Montana Dept. of Transportation 1 of 12

UPDATE: 11:40 a.m.: The Montana Department of Transportation reports the Helena area is experiencing severe driving conditions.

Severe condition exist on I-15 from Clancy to Sieben, Highway 12 from Spokane Creek Rd east of Helena to Lombardy Dr. on the west side of town, and along MT 279 to Stemple Pass Rd. Drivers should expect conditions to be similar on area side streets.

The Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office is recommending essential travel only in these conditions.

Road and driving conditions are expected to continue to deteriorate as the day progresses.

UPDATE: 9:45 a.m.: The Missoula Co. Sheriff’s Office has recommended emergency travel only due to hazardous roads in the county.

The emergency travel notice is expected to remain in place until at least 2:00 p.m.

According to a post on the MCSO Facebook page a flash freeze was expected on top of heavy snowfall and reduced visibility for the Missoula area.



HELENA- A major winter storm began impacting central Montana and the Rocky Mountain Front Friday morning.

As of 8:00 a.m. the Montana Dept. of Transportation was reporting severe driving conditions on the East Side Of Marias Pass To East Glacier, Duck Lake Rd from 12 miles north of Browning to Babb, U.S.89 from Kiowa Junction to the Canadian border and on MT 141 from Nevada Lake to the junction with Highway 200.

Just before 7:30 a.m. a semi reportedly spun out at near the junction of Highway 200 MT 141 and is blocking the southbound lane.

The Montana Dept. of Transportation road conditions web page reports snow and ice covered roads on I-15 from Butte to Helena and north to Great Falls. Highway 12 west from Helena to I-90 is also snow-covered and icy.

Snow is expected to continue through Friday and into Saturday. Conditions on area roads are expected to worsen. The KTVH StormTracker weather team will continue to monitor conditions and up you as information becomes available.