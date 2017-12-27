LIBBY – A 62-year old Libby woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband earlier this month.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at around 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 17 from Connie Jean Leckrone who reported that her husband had accidentally shot himself in their home, according to court documents.

Sheriff’s deputies found Dean Leckrone was dead with a single gunshot wound to the head in a bedroom closet.

In court documents, Sheriff’s Office officials say that details at the scene and Connie Leckrone’s interview with investigators led them to believe that she had shot her husband.

While reviewing a recorded video interview with the suspect, investigators heard her mumble, “I shot him,” while Connie was alone, before investigators entered the room, according to court documents.

Connie Leckrone is also accused of tampering with evidence after investigators say she licked her hands and poured water on them prior to being tested for gunshot residue. This was also captured on video.

Connie Leckrone is being held in the Lincoln County detention center on felony deliberate homicide and misdemeanor tampering with evidence charges on $500,000 bail.

Her next appearance is scheduled for early January.

-Augusta McDonnell reporting for MTN