BILLINGS – If you were planning on purchasing a license for the state wildlife department’s special hunt, you’re too late.

The licenses sold out in three hours on Monday, and some categories were gone in a matter of minutes, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

FWP spokesman Bob Gibson said the 1,200 licenses went on sale at 5 a.m. Monday and were gone by 8 a.m. The agency is holding the special hunt to try to measure the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease among deer in south-central Montana.

Four types of licenses were available: either-sex for mule deer and white-tailed deer, and antlerless only for mule deer and white-tailed deer.

100 licenses were available for each species in the “either sex” category and 500 licenses were available for each species in the “antlerless” category.

The hunt starts Friday. After the hunt begins, hunters are required to bring their deer to Fish, Wildlife and Parks stations for sampling for CWD. The hunters will be given serial numbers and those numbers are connected to a database where hunters can keep tabs on the results of the sample they provided.

Gibson said until a sample has been cleared of CWD, the meat of the deer should not be consumed or given to pets.

Anyone with questions or concerns is invited to a public meeting 7 p.m. Thursday at the Joliet Community Center in Joliet.

