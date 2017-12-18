

HELENA- The Helena Center of Creative Living is collecting items to help women transitioning from jail and prison.

The center’s living Christmas tree is made up of paper towels, toilet paper, boxed soup, and other items mean to help 12 Helena area women at the Jean Frances Home.

The Jean Frances Home is a sober living facility that provides the women with a safe, affordable place to help women from many different walks of life.

Reverend Jean Sweet of the Helena Center of Creative Living said most of these women have nothing but clothes on their backs when they leave jail.

“So our goal was the create a miracle for them. So I think we did it. I’m pretty happy, and I’m pretty proud of our spiritual community for what we created, as interesting and funky as it is, its cool,” said Rev. Sweet.

Rev. Sweet said the tree will be presented to the women sometime next week.

She adds that more items can be donated. For information on how to help you email HCCLspirit@yahoo.com, visit them online, or call the church’s phone at 406-442-0224.