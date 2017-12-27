GREAT FALLS- What better way to learn about animal care than with hands-on experience?

That’s what a group of kids get to do at the Maclean Animal Animal Adoption Center’s winter camp for kids.

Guest speakers included groomers, veterinarians, dog trainers, and people who have adopted from the agency.

Kids get to “adopt” a cat for the three-day camp and get to practice techniques such as feeding it, appropriate animal behavior, grooming, and cleaning litter boxes.

The camp started in 2016 and marketing coordinator Erin Doran says this is a good age for kids to learn about humane education.

Doran said, “Our mission includes humane education. We always knew when building this facility we would have kids camps here. A part of being a compassionate adult is learning how to be compassionate to animals, and humans. They learn all about taking care of them and how to interact with them.”