MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE – A team of airmen at Malmstrom Air Force Base recently received a prestigious award.

The 341st Maintenance Group received the Phoenix Award during a ceremony this week at the 2017 Department of Defense Maintenance Symposium in Utah.

They were selected from six field-level award winners that were announced in September.

The field-level awards are presented in three categories: large, medium and small.

The two winners in the medium category were Assault Craft Unit Four, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia Beach, Virginia and the 341st Maintenance Group at Malmstrom.

A press release said of the Phoenix Award: The Secretary of Defense Field-level Maintenance Awards are symbolized by the legendary phoenix, a mythological bird which lived for some five centuries, died, was consumed by flames, and then reborn from its own ashes. Periodically, so states the myth, the phoenix would, again and again, be reborn. This unique ability of the legendary phoenix to rejuvenate and renew itself characterizes the role of weapon systems and maintenance in the Department of Defense.