

GREAT FALLS- Julia Russell, an airman assigned to Malmstrom Air Force Base, was arrested recently in connection with an alleged kidnapping and assault in California.

Russell, 22 years old, is assigned to the 741st Security Forces Squadron at Malmstrom.

She was arrested on December 1st. Russell is facing charges of kidnapping, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

According to the Tulare Police Department, officers responded to a woman who said she was kidnapped.

According to YourCentralValley.com, police said the victim, a Tulare resident, was forcibly taken from her home and driven to the outskirts of town, near State Route 137 and Road 68.

“She was taken from her house on the 30th and taken to the country where she was assaulted and robbed,” said Sgt. Richard Payne with the Tulare Police Department.

Danielle Russell, 26, and Christina Mills, 28, were also arrested for kidnapping, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Mills and Julia Russell were initially being held on bond of $100,000 each, according to the Fresno Bee; there was no online jail record for Danielle Russell.

Russell has since bonded out and returned to Malmstrom; we do not know if she has resumed her normal duties.

Officials at Malmstrom Air Force Base released the following information on Thursday:

“The Air Force fully cooperates with civilian law enforcement and prosecutorial authorities in all cases involving Airmen charged with civilian criminal offenses. On Dec. 1, 2017, Airman 1st Class Julia Russell, assigned to Malmstrom AFB, was arrested in Tulare, CA and bonded. The American criminal justice system and the UCMJ guarantees that Airmen are considered innocent of all charges unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive, nor provided any other details about the case.

Tulare is about midway between Fresno and Bakersfield.