GREAT FALLS – A man was arrested and faces possible charges in connection with a fire that burned near Gibson Park on Thursday.

The fire was reported at about 4:45 p.m. along and near the railroad tracks that run between Gibson Park and the Riverside Railyard skate park.

The fast-moving fire was fanned by gusty winds but was quickly contained and extinguished by Great Falls Fire Rescue.

Great Falls Police officers briefly closed a section of River Drive between the 6th Street North underpass and the Central Avenue bridge.

Police officers were seen taking the man into custody near the 6th Street North intersection with River Drive a short time after 5 p.m.

There were no injuries reported and no reports of any damaged buildings or structure.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released; we expect additional information to be released on Friday, and will update you as we get more details.

MTN’s David Sherman