BILLINGS – A man was stabbed at the Coffee Tavern in downtown Billings on Monday, Billings police said.

The man suffered three stab wounds and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a press release from Sgt. Matthew Chaney.

The release did not say what time the call came in or give any additional description of the victim.

Billings police detectives said they have identified suspects in the case, and that the investigation is ongoing.

The Coffee Tavern is a 24-hour restaurant that’s been open for about a year.