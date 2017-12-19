HELENA- A new reconstruction project for Montana Secondary Highway 279, known locally as Lincoln Rd., is being proposed by the Montana Department of Transportation.

The new project would realign and widen about 6.5 miles of road between the roundabout at Green Meadow Road and Lincoln Road and the Birdseye Road intersection on S-297.

The purpose of the project would be to reconstruct the roadway to accommodate future traffic and improve roadway safety.

MDT says that right-of-way and utility relocations will be required and MDT will contact affected landowners before the beginning of construction.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2022.

Written feedback can be sent to the Montana Department of Transportation Great Falls office at P.O. Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359, or online.