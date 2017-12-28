

BILLINGS- MetraPark scored its best year in its four-decade history, and now Metra officials are hungry for an even bigger 2018.

More than 100,000 tickets were sold at the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark. In years past, the building never topped 80,000.

“What people don’t realize though, there is very little of that total revenue from tickets actually goes to MetraPark,” said Ray Massie, sales, and marketing director. “We reinvest almost everything that comes in making the experience for our fans, our guests who come to watch events here. So being able to do even bigger shows here is the kinda thing we want to do.”

Those type of big-show ideas produced country icon Garth Brooks hitting the stage five times in three nights and world-renowned rock band Foo Fighters performing for three hours.

Now Bob Seger — who was forced to reschedule his November concert because of medical problems — and Rod Stewart are on deck.

But success goes beyond the music.

Metra has beefed up security for events inside the arena with 12 walk-through metal detectors and further discussion with law enforcement on how to ensure safety for guests.

“For these kinds of events, it looks like it is one network that really looks like it’s going to work together to make it safe for everybody,” said Bill Dutcher, general manager. “It doesn’t matter what the event or the size of the event, we’re all in the same game together. I think that’s what you’re going to see moving forward – a lot more of that which should make everybody feel good.”

The facility clocked about 820,000 visits in 2017, another all-time record.

With 2018 on the horizon, a number of new shows are in the works. Other possible opportunities include laying the foundation for a return of hockey to the Magic City. Officials also stress there are areas for improvement.

“The building is 42 years old at this point in time. So some remodeling could be used with the locker rooms. Those areas are really 1970-based models,” said Massie. “But by and large, we have stuff that is pretty good. We just would like to move to a higher class of quality of what we do.”

Massie and Dutcher will keep their eyes on the development for One Big Sky Center plans, an effort to overhaul the downtown region of Billings that would include a convention center, and how that could affect business at the Metra.

-Dustin Klemann reporting for MTN