

HELENA- The Montana Highway Patrol wants to remind the public to be safe and responsible while traveling this holiday season.

MHP says that winter weather has created difficult travel on many Montana roads. Troopers say if you are traveling for Christmas or New Year plan to take extra time to arrive safely at your destination.

Since Tuesday, Dec. 19, MHP troopers have responded to over 50 crashes in the Jefferson and Lewis and Clark counties.

Trooper Brandon Uhl says that it’s always better to get there late than not get there at all.

“When it’s snow like this you defiantly need to make sure and watching your speed, keeping your space and making sure you’re giving yourself time and distance to react to whatever may happen on the road,” says Uhl.

Montana drivers should also expect to see increased law enforcement patrols for impaired or distracted driving.

AAA will again be offering their Tipsy Tow service this year. The service begins Sunday, Dec. 24 and will run through Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Tipsy Tow provides a free ride home and vehicle tow for up to ten miles. This service does not include roadside assistance.

To use the service call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) and say that you need a Tipsy Tow.

Tipsy Tow is available in Helena (includes East Helena & Montana City), Kalispell/Whitefish, Livingston, Missoula, Billings, Bozeman (includes Belgrade), Hamilton and Polson.