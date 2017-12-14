



MISSOULA-The box of children’s remains found in a shed in Missoula is gaining national interest in the case and may generate leads into who these children were and how they died.

Michigan state police’s lead investigator has confirmed he has reached out to Missoula investigators about a case involving three brothers who vanished from the small town of Morenci, Michigan in 2010. The ages of Alexander, Andrew and Tanner Skelton, match the general ages of the skeletal remains found in Missoula.

Their father claims he gave his sons away to an Amish family, but the children haven’t been seen since. He is currently serving time in prison for unlawful imprisonment.

Story continues below



Missoula Police Sergeant Travis Welsh says as the case gets more attention, it’s likely other law enforcement agencies with cold cases involving children will be contacting investigators here.

The bone fragments will soon be undergoing DNA testing that could determine if the children were siblings, but the results could take some time. There is no confirmed link to the Michigan case at this time.

Welsh says he’s received calls from media outlets from across the country, including from People magazine.

A cleaning crew working on property in the 2100 block of South 12 Street West discovered a box with bones and rocks back in September and turned it over to Missoula Police.

UM’s Anthroplogy department studied them and determined they were bones from children. The bones are not considered ‘ancient’ but instead, modern.

It’s still unclear if the children died of natural causes, possibly as long as a hundred years ago, or are indeed the victim of a crime.

Detectives have told us that the shed where the bones were discovered was not a crime scene. Welsh says there is a person of interest they’d like to talk to about the case, but emphasized that person is not being considered a suspect.

-Jill Valley reporting for MTN