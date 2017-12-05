SUPERIOR – A weekend shooting in Superior that sent one man to the hospital remains under investigation.

No new information has been released by the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office about the early Saturday morning incident.

Officers responded to reports of a man being injured by a gunshot on Brockway Lane early in the morning.

The male was initially taken to Mineral Community Hospital before being transferred to another facility for surgery.Mineral County Sheriff Mike Boone said the victim was in intensive care on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office did not initially take anyone into custody but reports that there is no community safety risk related to the shooting.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

