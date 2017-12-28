1 of 3

MISSOULA-A Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured when his patrol car was hit as he was responding to a crash.

It happened on Wednesday at mile marker 136 on I-90.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office says that Sergeant Schmill was stationary on the shoulder of the highway with his emergency lights activated, preparing to assist at a crash scene, when he was rear-ended by a car.

Both Sgt. Schmill and the driver, the only occupant of the other car, were taken to St. Patrick Hospital with serious injuries.

The injuries were not life-threatening.

Road conditions and visibility at the time of the crash were extremely poor.

We do not know if the driver has been or will be cited; the crash is being investigated by the Montana Highway Patrol.

The Sheriff’s Office says if you have to drive in these conditions, please slow down.

If you see emergency lights illuminated slow down and proceed with caution, always buckle up and never drive impaired.

-David Sherman reporting for MTN

