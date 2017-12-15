

MISSOULA – If you’ve driven down Broadway recently, you may have noticed the two fields of green flags out in front of the Garden City Funeral Home. Those flags are planted as a memorial to veterans who’ve taken their own lives.

Veteran groups and local organizations are working to raise awareness to the struggles of the psychological traumas of war as the suicide rate among Montana’s veterans continues to rise.

The 53 black, white and green flags are a memorial — and also serve as a reminder — for the veterans, we have lost to their own hands last year.

Montana has one of the highest veteran suicide rates in the nation which is why Garden City Funeral Home owner Rick Evans let the flags be planted. He told MTN News that it’s important to spread awareness about veteran suicide.

Story continues below



“The veterans groups called me and we’re looking for a place to put them. They had contacted the city, they contacted the county, and they weren’t getting anywhere,” Evans said. “And I said, absolutely you could use our lawn and our yards for the prevention of suicide. That’s what they represent.”

Evans says the veteran groups hope that through awareness, people will open up to those struggling to acclimate to civilian life. Eighteen of those flags are set apart, representing the 18 Missoula veterans that took their own lives last year.

“Get our veteran some support when they come back into normal life from being overseas and all that. They need help and without it this is what could happen,” Evans concluded.

-Donal Lakatua reporting for MTN News