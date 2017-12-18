

HELENA- The Montana Department of Revenue announced a new program to help people whose land is valued much higher than their home.

To qualify for the program, the Department of Revenue’s appraised market value for the land must be more than 150 percent the market value of the home and other improvements on the property.

The home must also be the property owner’s primary residence and have been owned by the current owner or a close family member for at least 30 years. The land must also be less than five acres in size.

Applications should be turned into the Department of Revenue by March 1, 2018.

For information on whether your property qualifies go to the Montana Department of Revenue’s property website.