

HELENA-The Montana Lottery will be giving away an additional $38,500 in prizes during this Friday’s Montana Millionaire Drawing.

The additional special drawing is due to an operator error in defining the $500 instant win prizes.

As a result, the lottery will draw an additional 77 instant win tickets. The new instant win tickets will be flagged once drawn, and the numbers will be posted online in addition to the other planned prizes.

Only tickets that were not already instant winners will qualify for this special drawing, and the instant winners will still be eligible for the $1 million grand prize.

Montana Lottery Director Angela Wong says that people are encouraged to reach out to the lottery if they have any questions or think they’ve won this week.

“Be sure to call [The Montana Lottery],” said Wong, “Or to reach out to our website. We’re happy to help and really excited for our winners this year.”

Wong added that The Montana Lottery wants to be as transparent as possible for these additional drawings and ensure all prize money gets distributed.

The 2017 Montana Millionaire drawing will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29.