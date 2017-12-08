MONTANA – The Montana Wildfire Relief Fund received two anonymous donations this week for $40,000.

In total, nine donations were received totaling $44,835.82. Since the launch in September, the fund has received 1,498 donations totaling $583,241.59.

The fund is a partnership between the Montana Television Network and the Montana Community Foundation. The goal of the fund is to help those most affected by this summer’s devastating wildfires.

MTN and its parent company Cordillera Communications matched the first $50,000 raised.

An anonymous donation of $50,000 was received, Carl and Kay Carbon matched $50,000 and the Mountain Sky Guest Ranch Fund and Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation also matched $50,000.

The Montana Shirt Co. contributed $25,000 to the fund. American Bank and PureWest Christies International Real Estate have contributed $10,000 apiece.

The Shopko Foundation and the Alice Lee Lund Charitable Trust have each donated $5,000.

A grant committee has been put together, including representatives from MTN and the Community Foundation, fire professionals and people from the communities affected by fires. The members will score each application, and that score will determine which organizations receive the first awards.

The second round of grant applications is open now, which will focus on groups that provided relief for people affected by the fires.

Organizations have until Dec. 11 to apply for the second grant cycle. To apply for a grant click here.

Donations are still being accepted.

GIVE BY MAIL: Make your check payable to the Montana Community Foundation and write “Montana Wildfire Relief Fund” in the memo line.

Mail to: MTN Wildfire Relief Fund, Montana Community Foundation, PO Box 1145, Helena, MT 59624-1145.

GIVE ONLINE: Click here

