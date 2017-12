BILLINGS — An inmate at the Montana Women’s Prison died Friday morning, according to a Department of Corrections press release.

Joann Bullard, 57, died of natural causes while receiving care at Billings Clinic, according to the statement.

Bullard was serving a 10-year sentence out of Lewis and Clark County for criminal possession with intent to distribute.

The offense took place in 2006 but Bullard was not sentenced until 2015.