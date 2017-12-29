

MISSOULA – With huge snow systems in the forecast, snow blowers and shovels are flying off the shelves at Ace Hardware as residents rush to get their gear.

Montanans are in a frenzy to get their sleds and gloves to enjoy and manage the outdoors. Ace Hardware has been able to keep up with the high demand and hype that heavy snowfall brings, as snow shovels are hauled off by the dozens.

MTN spoke with a floor manager at the Brooks Street store who offered up several recommendations for purchases that will keep your property safe during harsh winter weather.

“Keep traction sand in your rig it helps weigh it down as well as when you get stuck you’ve got something a bust out and thrown to the tires to get a little bit of traction,” Tyler Andersen said.

Story continues below



“Ending on the structure living in, a roof rake might Be a necessity. Heat tapes… things like that that keep gutters and frozen. We do stock those, there another product that comes in twice a week so we should have ample stock,” he added.

Ace Hardware has increased the frequency of restocking shipments to help meet this growing seasonal demand.

-Donal Lakatua reporting for MTN