

WEST GLACIER- If you’ve used those “fee free” days to visit Glacier National Park, you’ll want to check your calendar for next year as the National Park Service has announced it’s dramatically cutting the free entrance days in 2018.

The Park Service has used the days as a way to promote the parks, encourage outdoor recreation and say “thanks” to the public for several years. This year, there were 10 “fee free days” at the parks that do charge entrance fees, like Glacier and Yellowstone. And there were 16-days in 2016 when entrance fees were waived.

But that’s all going to change this coming year, with the Park Service announcing Monday only four days will be free next year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January, the first day of National Park Week in April, National Public Lands Day in September and Veterans Day in November.

The National Park Service is already being criticized for a proposal which would dramatically hike entrance fees during the busy summer travel season to as much as $70 for a short-term pass.

-Dennis Bragg reporting for MTN