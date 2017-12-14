GREAT FALLS-The Great Falls Police Department released the names of the four officers involved in the fatal shooting of Stacy Micheletti on Monday.

The officers are Sergeant Robert Beall, Senior Police Officer Kristi Walker, Police Officer Kevin Kelsey, and Probationary Police Officer Zaine O’Meara.

Beall has been with the GFPD for more than 15 years; Walker for more than five years; Kelsey for more than one year; and O’Meara since January 2017.

All four are on administrative leave as the Division of Criminal Investigation continues its investigation into the shooting.

Micheletti, 51 years old, was shot in the area of 10th Avenue North and 52nd Street; he was taken to Benefis Health System where he was pronounced dead.

Just before 5:30 a.m., the 911 Dispatch Center received a call about Micheletti, who reportedly was at or near the home of his ex-wife. When contacted by police, Micheletti denied any suicidal thoughts and said he was just at the house grabbing cleaning supplies, according to the 911 Dispatch call log.

At about 9:25 a.m., someone called 911 to report that a man was in the bushes of a yard on the north-northeast side of Great Falls, in the vicinity of Morningside Elementary School. The caller said that the man had a gun. Contractors who were working nearby also reported the man to 911, and also said that he had a gun, and had pointed it at the original caller. The original caller also said that the man had left behind a backpack. Micheletti’s name was found inside or on the backpack, according to the 911 Dispatch log.

At 9:31 a.m., officials put Morningside Elementary School in “shelter in place’ mode as a precaution.

Police officers began searching the area to find the man.

The 911 Dispatch logs state that Micheletti was: “(possibly) very high on ‘something’ and made statements to employer that he was on the run from his (Probation & Parole) officer.”

When officers located the man – later confirmed to be Micheletti – he brandished a weapon, according to GFPD chief Bowen, and was shot and killed. None of the officers were injured.

Bowen has so far declined to say what kind of weapon Micheletti had, and did not say how many times he was shot. The body is scheduled to be taken to Billings for an autopsy by the Montana State Medical Examiner, as required by Montana law.

As is standard in such situations, the GFPD requested assistance from the Division of Criminal Investigation of the Montana Department of Justice. In accordance with Montana Code, Dick Brown, the Fergus County Coroner, has been was called in and will assume the duties of Cascade County Coroner for this case and the required inquest.

Bowen said in a press release: “We recognize this is a difficult time for the officers involved, as well as our entire agency. We want each of them, and their families, to know how much we support them. As peace officers, taking a human life is something we pray we are never forced to do; however, in the course of our responsibilities, this may become necessary.”

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Micheletti had convictions in Cascade County on charges of sexual intercourse without consent, burglary, and robbery.

-David Sherman reporting for MTN News