

BOZEMAN- Holiday travelers will see something new this year when they go through airport security. Any electronic device larger than a cell phone will have to be scanned individually.

“It’s important to know that we have been telling you for years leave those in the bag,” said Lorie Dankers, Transportation Security Administration (TSA). “The circuitry is different in a tablet than a laptop, but that has now changed. We know that this could be electronic of choice for people that like to harm the system. So take it out of your carry on bag and put it in the bin.”

This is the latest addition to the TSA screening process. Passengers will be allowed to put multiple electronics with the exception of a laptop in the bins. There is also a slight change to the way liquids will be screened.

“We’re used to putting them in a bin with our shoes and our jackets, but no more. We will put them in their own bin,” said Dankers. “The reason we want them in their own bowl now is we know liquids are the number one choice of explosive components.”

This time of year something that will both slow down the security check and can upset passengers is wrapped gifts – not being able to see what’s in the package could cause TSA to unwrap the gift.

“We recommend instead of wrapping it, to put (the item) in a gift bag,” said Dankers.

This new security measure has been rolled out at all the Montana airports but it has not officially been rolled out at all the airports in the country.

All airports will have the new security screening by this spring.

-Morgan Davies reporting for MTN