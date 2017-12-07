GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls Police Department welcomed a new utility vehicle to its fleet on Wednesday.

The GFPD says UTV is a Polaris Ranger XP 900 that was bought from Sports City Cyclery. It is equipped with emergency lights and a siren, and it has GFPD graphics, designed and applied by Auto Trim Design.

The GFPD said in a press release that officers and volunteers “will make good use of the UTV as it is used primarily in the heart of the community, in city parks and on the River’s Edge Trail.”

GFPD officer Adam Hunt said it will help officers “enforce law in the 57 parks that we have and the nearly 60 miles of trail that we have here in Great Falls. It’s a great tool that we have now.”

The UTV has been nicknamed “Rangy McRangeface,” or ”Rangy” for short.