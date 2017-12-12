Look to the skies Wednesday night for the annual Geminid Meteor Shower.

According to NASA, the best night to see the shower is this Wednesday into the early hours of Thursday. The peak of the meteor showers will be at 9 Wednesday night.

The Geminid meteor shower is caused when Earth passes through the dust of a stream of debris left by an asteroid. We see the Geminid meteor shower as the dust (meteoroids) burn up in Earth’s atmosphere creating meteors.

Story continues below



Geminids travel through Earth’s atmosphere at 78,000 mph and burn up far above the surface.

“Look kinda south, look above Orion a little bit and you’ll be able to see these,” said Eric Loberg, Taylor Planetarium Director at Museum of the Rockies. “They last a little longer in the sky than some of the typical meteors. That’s because the origin of this is an asteroid so it’s harder pieces. The harder pieces coming a little bit slower at Earth so they don’t burn up as fast and since they aren’t comet pieces they also take a little bit longer to separate. So it’s really nice meteors to see.”

If it’s not cloudy, you’ll want to get away from bright, city lights to see the meteors.

MTN’s Kenneth Webb