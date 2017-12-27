

Most of Montana is under either a WINTER STORM WARNING, a WINTER STORM WATCH, or a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the next several days. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY remains in effect for northeast Montana until 5pm Thursday. One of the heaviest snowstorms in years is beginning to impact Big Sky Country. Light snow fell at times along and west of the Continental Divide on Wednesday. The snow will increase on Thursday with a coating up to a couple of inches. Highs will remain coldest across the Hi-Line in the -0s to 0s, central Montana will warm to between 5-20, and 20-40 degrees south of I-90. Friday, snow will intensify and spread across the state. Travelling will be very difficult. Highs will again be warmer south of I-90 in the 30s to around 40, but north of there temperatures will range from -0s to the 10s. Friday night, the snow will become heavy and arctic air will begin moving southward through the state. Saturday, low pressure will cross the area with moderate to heavy snow, wind, and cold temperatures. When all is said and done Saturday night, the lower elevations will have several inches if not more than a foot of snow on the ground. The mountains could see upwards of 40″ by Saturday night. As the storm clears Saturday night, temperatures will tumble to between -10 and -30. Sunday will be mostly sunny but cold with arctic high pressure over the state. Highs will range from -0s to 10s for western areas, while northeast Montana will have highs between -10 and -20. New Year’s Eve will be very cold as most of the state falls below zero. For the first few days of 2018, the arctic air should retreat and temperatures will moderate back closer to normal. That will feel nice…

Be safe and stay warm!

