UPDATE: 2:27 P.M.: The Montana Highway Patrol confirmed one person died in an early afternoon crash on U.S. 12 east of Helena.

According to Trooper David Gleich a white Chevy Trailblazer was eastbound on U.S. 12 when they believe it veered into oncoming traffic. The Trailblazer was struck by a white Chevy Suburban with a four people inside. The passenger in the Trailblazer died from their injuries. The driver of the Trailblazer was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Trooper Gleich says the people in the Suburban were able to drive themselves to the hospital.

Investigators have not yet released the age or gender of the person who died. The crash remains under investigation.

HELENA- The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash just east of Helena.

According to the MHP incidents page the crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. on U.S. 12 just east of Crossroads Parkway.

At the time of the crash the Montana Department of Transportation was reporting scattered snow and ice on the roads around Helena and East Helena.

MTN has a reporter on the way and will update you when we have more information available.