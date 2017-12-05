HAMILTON – A Ravalli County high school is in mourning after learning one of their own died this past weekend from what appears to be a prescription drug overdose.

Ravalli County Sheriff and Coroner Steve Holton say a 16-year-old boy is dead, and a 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after the incident. Sheriff Holton told MTN News that the two teens accidentally overdosed on prescription medication.

“Our prayers and hearts go out to the families and the students that are affected by this,” Holton said. “What it really does is it brings that home to us, the prescription drug overdose, it brings that crisis home to us in a real way when we see it happen to our kids.”

A post on the Hamilton High School Facebook page states that students and staff were informed about the death and “serious medical situation” of two of their students on Monday morning.

“The District’s role is to support students, families and staff through this tragedy while trying to present accurate information and dispel rumors,” the school said on their Facebook page.

The school added they set up counseling areas for students and staff and will continue follow-up with students as needed.

