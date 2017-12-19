POLSON-A Monday night drug operation in Polson has landed six people in jail.

The arrests come as the Polson Police Department, with help from Flathead Tribal Police, wrapped up a short-term drug investigation nicknamed ‘Operation Blue Christmas.’

Authorities say the goal of the operation was “to rescue drug endangered children, to target suspected drug dealers, users/abusers and the houses they operate out of,” according to a news release.

Polson Police Sergeant George Simpson says search warrants were executed on four residences in the city as part of the operation.

Story continues below



Sgt. Simpson says several items were seized by authorities, including over 2.5 ounces of marijuana, over a dozen opiate pills, a firearm and ammunition, various other weapons including knives and brass knuckles, several items of drug paraphernalia ranging from homemade pipes, snort tubes, and syringes. Over $11,000 is suspected drug profits was also discovered.

The six people arrested – whose names have not been released – are facing charges ranging from outstanding arrest warrants to drug sales, drug possession, drug paraphernalia and evidence tampering.

Sgt. Simpson adds that several children were also removed from “dangerous living conditions” as a result of the raids.

The Polson Police Department, the Flathead Tribal Police and Confederated Salish & Kootenai Child Protective Services Division all took part in Operation Blue Christmas.

-Mark Thorsell reporting for MTN News