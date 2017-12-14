YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK- The state of Montana has ordered the population of bison to be managed when they migrate off of federal lands to state lands like the ones outside of Yellowstone National Park.

“This is a shared responsibility between all the IBMP partners,” said Morgan Warthin, public affairs officer for YNP.

Managing the bison population at Stephens Creek is hard work.

“When operations are going they are going in a constrained time period, so we’re often trying to move the animals, so they don’t stay in the facility for a long period of time,” said Rick Wallen, bison biologist.

The current bison population is 4,800. The Park Service believes they will remove between 600 and 900 bison, a process that begins when the bison migrate to lower elevations.

“What the bison will encounter when they move down to lower elevations, they will encounter a fence,” said Warthin.

The cull happens in three parts. First, the bison are captured, then they are brought to Stephens Creek to be processed, and then they are shipped out to be slaughtered.

“Economically it’s been a benefit for low-income families. It’s been a benefit for some of the troubled programs where we rely on feeding families in low-income settings,” said Tom McDonald, Fish, Wildlife and Recreation Manager for the Salish Kootenai tribe.

The meat and hides that are harvested from bison are then given back to some of the tribes, one of these being the Salish Kootenai. As McDonald said, having that harvest is beneficial to the community. But he would much rather see only a bison hunt used to manage the population.

“It’s our preference to treat the animal with more respect, not that this isn’t. As you can see, there are calming devices here, but we want to take the animal in the field,” said McDonald.

For McDonald, seeing the bison population being managed brings up memories of the past when the tribes saw the bison being shipped off their lands.

“They made the tribes get rid of their buffalo herds and open the reservations up to homesteading,” said McDonald.

When the buffalo hunt was lost from the tribes, they also lost a huge piece of their culture, but with populations being large in places like Yellowstone, being able to hunt the animal again brings great prosperity back to the tribes.

“When you look at problems on the Indian reservations, and you look at the social fabric of the membership, restoring something of a bison hunt for tribal families is incredibly powerful,” said McDonald.

McDonald, along with Park Service members, hope that one-day bison population management will only require a hunt. But for now, they are just trying to keep the conversation open.

“Ultimately what this gets back to is this idea of tolerance, and the NPS is committed to continuing a conversation about tolerance. Ultimately we want bison to be managed and treated as elk,” said Warthin.

Last year 486 bison were removed through hunting.

-Morgan Davies reporting for MTN