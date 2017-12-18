

GREAT FALLS- Happy Tails Lodge offered a holiday special on Saturday by bringing in photographer Amber Carl to take pet portraits.

For $25, a pet owner could get their animal’s picture taken with proceeds benefiting the Maclean Animal Adoption Center.

According to Carl, the idea of doing pet photo sessions to raise money for the Center came from her daughter.

“My daughter actually is really into helping animals and it’s one of her favorite things to do and when she grows up she wants to save all the animals,” she said. “So we went in there one day to see if we could help volunteer and so at the time, it didn’t really work out for us, but this was another way we could help out.”

Carl has been a photographer for around 10 years and she said she enjoys photographing pets. To view her page, click here.

The Maclean Animal Adoption Center is located at 900 25th Avenue Northeast and provides a temporary shelter for cats and dogs.

For more information about the Center, visit here.

Aside from pet portraits, Happy Tails was also offering a new line of toys and staff was on hand to answer questions about pet nutrition.