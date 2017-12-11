HELENA – Pizza Ranch officially opened their doors in Helena on Monday after breaking ground this last May.

Employees and members of the community came out for the ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning with the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.

The new restaurant is still in the hiring process but is expected to employ over 50 employees in full-time and part-time positions.

General Manager Will Williams said he’s excited to see the culmination of all the hard work that has been done and is thankful for the fantastic support they’ve seen in the community.

Story continues below



“I think it’s great to be backed by the community,” said Williams, “I’d like to thank the Helena Chamber for all that they’ve done.”

Pizza Ranch is a chain with 200 locations in 13 states, mostly in the Midwest. It is known for its buffet-style serving and for its pizza and chicken. The Helena location will include both a restaurant and a video arcade.

This is the third Montana Location for the Iowa-based franchise. Pizza Ranch also has locations in Billings and Butte.

The restaurant located at 3200 North Sanders Street and is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.