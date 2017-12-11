GREAT FALLS – A man who allegedly was armed has reportedly been shot by police in Great Falls.

It happened near 10th Avenue North and 52nd Street just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Numerous officers from several agencies are at the scene investigating.

Police have blocked off 10th Avenue North from 57th Street to 38th Street.

There is no word yet on whether any officers have been injured, nor the current condition of the suspect.

We have a reporter at the scene and will keep you updated as we get more information.

