HELENA – Helena Police are searching for a person they believe is connected with the vandalism reported last week in Downtown Helena.

Helena Police say it’s unknown if the man is a suspect, but they believe he may have information concerning the incidents.

More than two dozen properties in Downtown Helena, including murals and historic buildings, were reported to be vandalized last week. They began to show up on Nov. 30.

All the vandalized properties where “tagged” with black paint and shared the same design saying “Aspect”

The photo HPD released shows a male wearing what appears to be a grey watchcap/knitted hat, a grey or lighter-colored vest and black or dark-colored long sleeve hooded sweatshirt. They say the jacket could also possibly have a hood. He appears to have white or light-colored framed sunglasses, Carhartt pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on who the man might be or any other information in regards to the vandalism is asked to contact Detective DJ Zapata at 406-447-8489 (or email at dzapata@helenamt.gov).

You can also anonymously leave a tip with Crimestoppers by calling 406-443-2000 or online here.