

BOZEMAN- Most of Montana is experiencing very cold temperatures this week, and these cold temperatures can bring along dangerous health conditions, especially for young children or the elderly.

“Anyone who has an increased risk of body heat loss or a failure of ability to recognize their own body temperature,“ said Dr. Tiffany Kuehl, an Emergency Medicine Specialist with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.

Hypothermia can set in quicker than most people think, and if nothing is done to warm the body it can be fatal.

“If a person is sleepy, altered or confused, or they have signs of frostbite they need to come to the emergency department,” said Kuehl.

Story continues below



But there are ways to avoid getting dangerously cold.

“It’s very important to dress to the weather and keep an eye on kids.”

Finally, make sure you are moving when outside in these temperatures. Even just shivering is helpful as that keeps the body warm.

Doctor Kuehl adds that there is no set time for how long it takes hypothermia to set in. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to children and your own body temperature.

-Morgan Davies reporting for MTN