BUTTE-A private plane made an emergency landing at Bert Mooney Airport in Butte on Thursday after one of its engines indicated a malfunction.

The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department says that at 2:05 p.m., a multi-unit alert was issued for an incoming plane requesting a fire response.

Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department Stations 1 and 2 responded to request, along with firefighters from Floral Park, Atherton, Race track, and Terra Verde volunteer fire agencies.

The Global Air Charters plane was flying from Kalispell to Salt Lake City.

Story continues below



They had dropped off their clients in Kalispell and were flying to Salt Lake to fuel their plane according to Battalion Chief Bill Fisher.

He reported that the instrument panel showed that they needed to disengage one of their engines, so they shut one of the engines down and called for a fire response.

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said the warning light indicated that a thrust reverser was having an issue.

They shut that engine down and made an emergency landing at Bert Mooney Airport.

The pilot and a flight attendant were on the plane at the time.

The plane landed safely, and there were no injuries.