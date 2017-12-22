

MISSOULA – The investigation into a box of human remains discovered earlier this fall in a Missoula shed continues.

Missoula Police Department spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh tells MTN News that interviews were conducted this week but did not lead to a suspect in any criminal event associated with the remains.

A person of interest that police had identified reached out to authorities and his interview did not reveal he is a suspect in this case, according to Sgt. Welsh.

The bones of three children under the age of ten were discovered in late September in a shed on the 2100 block of South 12th Street West. The remains were sent to the University of North Texas, and Sgt. Welsh says it could take three to six months for any identifying test results to be determined.

At one point, Michigan State Police reached out to the Missoula Police Department about the case, but Sgt. Welsh says no other agencies have reached out at this point.

-Augusta McDonnell reporting for MTN