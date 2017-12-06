BILLINGS – The color blue represents peace and it’s used to honor law enforcement killed in the line of duty.

For the 8th year, a tree at the Yellowstone County Courthouse has been decorated with names of fallen officers and deputies.

This year Montana lost one of its own, Broadwater County Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was gunned down in May.

Story continues below



Project Blue Light now burns bright in the hearts of the nearly 32,000 survivors of America’s fallen law enforcement officers during this holiday season.

“I want them to remember how significant our law enforcement is in this community and to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Plus the color blue is the sign of peace and so we want to hope that in the coming years that we’ll have more peace,” said Joyce Kramer, mother of officer Patrick Kramer who died in 2006.

Surviving family members will be invited to take part in National Police Week in Washington D.C. in May.

The public can participate by placing a single blue light in their window in memory of fallen officers.

MTN’s Dustin Klemann