

GREAT FALLS-As the cold weather continues, renters should be prepared if they lose heat or power.

Before the cold hits, J & K Property Management will service the boilers in older apartment buildings and send tenants a winterization letter to ensure they are ready.

The company asks tenants to have space heaters, extra blankets, water, and flashlights just in case they lose power.

Leasing department head Anabel Seibel said they have extra space heaters on hand in the office if a tenant needs one.

Story continues below



“We definitely do not want our tenants using their oven to heat their property,” she said. “That is very dangerous and unfortunately, it is a common practice that we have heard about of tenants just propping open their oven.”

Seibel said they want everyone to know there is an emergency line number and someone in the office can be reached at all times in case of an emergency.

She asks for tenants to be patient when they have an emergency because someone will be there as soon as possible.

For those renting from J & K Property Management, the emergency number is (406) 788-6844.