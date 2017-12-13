

HELENA– Christmas carols echoed throughout Helena’s walking mall Wednesday night, but they weren’t about silent nights or Kris Kringle.

As Republican lawmakers continue to push a large-scale tax reform bill, some took to the streets to make their opposition known via the tunes of familiar carols.

At the protest, people were invited to create letters for Montana Representative Greg Gianforte and Senator Steve Daines calling on them to change their vote on the tax reform bill. Others “donated” pennies for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

The pennies will be dropped off at Republican lawmakers offices to show that CHIP funding is minuscule in the grand scheme of things.

Rebecca Johnson, who helped organize Wednesday’s event, said the bill would hurt vulnerable Montanans.

“A lot of people don’t realize $123 million is going to be cut from the Montana budget if this goes through. They’re already having trouble meeting the cuts right now. That’s going to have a huge impact on the most vulnerable people in our state,” Johnson said.

Trump has said if the tax bill passes before December, Americans will see lower taxes and “bigger paychecks” by February.

On Saturday, residents will have a chance to discuss the tax plan further. Our Revolution Helena is hosting a hearing on the tax plan at the Lewis and Clark Library from 3 to 5 p.m.