HELENA – REACH Air Medical Services has a new helicopter flying out of its Helena base.

REACH Air Medical Services is an air ambulance company that transfers critical patients over long distances to the necessary hospital.

“My favorite part of my job is when you are going out and about and you see someone that you actually took one of their family members, and helped transfer them to a medical facility, and they show their appreciation, it’s very rewarding,” said Tim Swingle, Lead Pilot for REACH Air.

Story continues below



The brand new bright red helicopter is labeled Air-Bus H1-25.

REACH Air said the aircraft is incredibly reliable. Swingle added that this particular helicopter requires less maintenance downtime, meaning more ready time to respond to emergencies and help patients.

“My favorite feature is probably the performance it has a high-performance capability that we can go anywhere in the state and do a mission,” said Swingle.

The H1-25 can remote and reach rural areas fast in an emergency. The helicopter can fly around 140 mph and be in the air for three hours.

The heleicopter can reach Montana’s major cities in the eastern and western parts of the states. Swingle said this new helicopter is all about helping the community.

“Just to get the appreciation of the feedback we provide our services to and they have a good response to their family members and a successful operation,” said Swingle.

REACH Air Medical also operates a fixed-wing aircraft from its Helena base and has another helicopter at its Bozeman base.