

GREAT FALLS- After months of planning and help from volunteers across the base, the new resilience center is now open at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

The resilience center, located at Building 1145, is open to anyone with base access and offers massage chairs, relaxation rooms, free Wi-Fi, video game systems, a patio with picnic tables and a gas grill, books, a conference room for private organizations, classroom training space, indoor golf, coffee, counselors on request and more.

“We’re open and we are here for you,” said Lori Muzzana, 341st Missile Wing community support coordinator. “It’s fun, inviting and there has been a lot of camaraderie between the people visiting. It is here for everyone to reenergize, relax and to just have a good time”

The center is open Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., however, extended hours may be added in the future.

Airman 1st Class Haden-Paul Cruz, 341st Communications Squadron client support technician and resilience center volunteer, encourages Airmen to visit the center and see what it has to offer.

“This place is thoughtful for resilience,” said Cruz. “It’s a place with a lot of things to do, to meet new people and relax.”

Name suggestions for the center have been received and the name will be chosen at a later date.

-Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam, 341st Missile Wing Public Affairs