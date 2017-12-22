

BOZEMAN – It’s no secret that being a first responder is a dangerous job. And Bozeman firefighters do everything they can to keep the city safe, especially when we have bad weather.

This bad weather brings along calls that firemen now fear more than going into burning buildings.

The firefighters start every day by cleaning the fire trucks and checking all of the equipment.

After this, they must complete all different types of training, whether it’s online or live action.

Story continues below



If they’re not cleaning the trucks or getting training done, the firemen are responding to calls. But one of these calls is much more dangerous than the rest.

“So the interstate is one the scariest things we do. We have very little control of what people are doing coming through there and we only have a short period of time, so it’s how do we manage that,” said Captain Travis Barton.

Captain Barton tells MTN News that he is more afraid of going to an accident on the interstate than he is into a burning home due to cars on the interstate not slowing down around an accident scene. Especially semi trucks.

“There’s a lot of them and it takes a while to slow down, and they don’t always want to slow down.”

This problem is something that happens across the nation. In early December, an FBI agent and a deputy fire chief marshall were killed while working an accident on the interstate in Maryland. To avoid a tragedy like this in Bozeman, firefighters have a system to try to get cars to slow down.

“So we’re a mile and a half back with the battalion chief rig and then we use our bigger engines to protect the scene, so we angle them. If a car were to come in and hit it, everybody downstream of that would be safe. Then we use flares to try and slow traffic and move it into the rumble strip, the small shoulder on the median side, or off onto the shoulder onto the right-hand side. It’s all about making them slow down,” Barton said.

According to Montana state law, as a driver you must slow down to 20 mph below the speed limit and move into the far lane.

Following this law could save someone’s life.

-Morgan Davies reporting for MTN