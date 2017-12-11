Happy Monday,

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for areas of north central Montana for Tuesday. The picture above shows the inversion up near Glacier National Park earlier on Monday. Big Sky Country has been locked in a pattern for a week now with inversions in the valleys, but wind and relative warmth across the prairies. This high pressure ridge will continue for several more days. Inversions have allowed a build up of moisture and pollution in the valleys, and air quality has ranged from “Moderate” to “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups”. A weak system will move out of Canada into the Dakotas on Tuesday which will increase the wind over the Hi-Line up to 50mph+. Travel could be difficult on I-15 with strong perpendicular wind across the interstate. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s in the valleys on Tuesday, 40s and 50s in the higher elevations and across the plains. Wednesday, slightly colder air will drop temperatures in the prairies back into the 30s and 40s, but the valleys will still be stuck in the 20s and 30s. There is an end in sight, as a cold front will bring fresh air and also snow to the state Friday night and Saturday. Low pressure could produce widespread snow accumulation of a few inches by Saturday morning when the storm comes to an end. Saturday night and Sunday, strong winds could blow around the snow on the ground reducing visibility. Another round of snow is possible Monday.

Have a nice day.

Curtis Grevenitz