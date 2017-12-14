

MISSOULA – Missoula County officials say they’ve been able to secure federal help for Seeley Lake businesses who were hit hard by last summer’s Rice Ridge Fire.

The blaze, which burned more than 150,000 acres, effectively shut down Seeley Lake for the second half of the summer tourist season.

Not only did the town have to cope with long evacuations, but the record-breaking smoke was choking the town and scaring visitors away.

Missoula County officials say the US Small Business Administration is coming through with SBA disaster loans to help businesses recoup some of their losses.

The loans provide working capital to businesses who qualify, with a fixed interest rate of 4% and maximum loans up to $2 million.

Businesses in surrounding counties may also be eligible for the SBA loans.

Information on the disaster loans is available by calling the SBA at 1-800-659-2955.

-Dennis Bragg reporting for MTN