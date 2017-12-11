GLEN – The Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday that a Glen man is still not found; he was reported missing on Dec. 1.

The sheriff’s office has suspended its search efforts for Calvin Charles Zimdars, 56, after nine days of extensive searching turned up no trace of the missing man.

Zimdars was last seen Nov. 30 at his home on Sugarloaf Mountain Road in Glen about 22 miles north of Dillon.

The sheriff’s department will reactive the search once it receives credible new information.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (406) 683-3700.